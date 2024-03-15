Skip to Content
Yuma Youth Hockey League hosts an inline hockey tournament and exhibition game

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Youth Hockey League is hosting an inline hockey tournament this weekend.

31 teams from across Arizona will be competing as well as an exhibition game between Grand Canyon University and local Yuma talent.

The event features its popular BBQ Tri-Tip stand along with a beer garden.

This tournament spotlights the growth of roller hockey and how kids can use it as a pathway to college.

"It's a good event, a lot of good hockey getting played. Some kids as young as 5 will be out here, up to 18 years old. A lot of good hockey gets played" says Chris Kline, President of the Yuma Youth Hockey League.

The event is at the newly renovated Kennedy Skate Rink on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/yumahockeyAZ.

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

