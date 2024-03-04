Skip to Content
Local Sports

Plays of the Week: March 1, 2024

By
Published 11:46 PM

We count down the best plays of the week.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Top plays of the week March, 1 2024:

5. Caleb Love alley oop to Keshad Johnson in Arizona's win over Arizona State.

4. Gila Ridge baseball's double play against Yuma.

3. Caleb Love's timely 3 pointer for Arizona.

2. Yuma's Andres Ortiz throws out runner at second base.

1. AWC's Sergio DeCello hits a walk off home run against Pima.

You can submit plays to be featured via Instagram to @chasmessman or twitter @ChasMessmanKYMA

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content