Plays of the Week: March 1, 2024
We count down the best plays of the week.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Top plays of the week March, 1 2024:
5. Caleb Love alley oop to Keshad Johnson in Arizona's win over Arizona State.
4. Gila Ridge baseball's double play against Yuma.
3. Caleb Love's timely 3 pointer for Arizona.
2. Yuma's Andres Ortiz throws out runner at second base.
1. AWC's Sergio DeCello hits a walk off home run against Pima.
