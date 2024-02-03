Skip to Content
Top Plays of the Week: Feb 2, 2024

By
today at 12:17 PM
Published 12:04 PM

We recap the best plays of the week.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Top Plays of the Week, Feb. 2, 2024:

5. Yuma Catholic's Esteban Hernandez goal against Horizon Honors

4. Kofa's Calvin Barber slam dunk against Glendale

3. AWC's LaRoi Glover's dunk vs Yavapai

2. Yuma boy's basketball's block and transition bucket

1. Yuma Catholic Janessa Lugo's chip goal against Scottsdale Prep.

You can submit nominations to Chas Messman via Instagram @chasmessman or twitter @ChasMessmanKYMA

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

Skip to content