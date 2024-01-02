AWC Basketball holds annual kids camp

Arizona Western College basketball held their annual winter basketball camp for kids in the community.

Kids aged six through high school seniors got the opportunity to learn directly from current AWC Matadors who served as the camp's coaches.

"It was pretty fun. It was a unique experience," AWC sophomore Matija Gledic said. "These kids are full of energy and are all running around. I think it is important to do these kinds of things to give back to the community and to these kids who look up to us."

Camp attendees participated in drills aimed at developing their basketball skills. They participated in games were they competed with and against thier Matador coaches. Also, the AWC players put on a dunk show and three point contest for the campers to watch.

"The competition is always fun because these kids just want to compete," AWC freshman and former Cibola Raider Jared Arias said. "Not a lot of coaches come here to Yuma so its good to have older athletes to show them and give their knowledge to the younger generation."

After a few weeks off, the 11-5 Matadors are back in action tomorrow on the road at Mesa Community College. Their next home game will be Saturday against Scottsdale Community College.