Local pro bodybuilder looks to inspire the hispanic community throughout the Desert Southwest

From overweight to shredded, Fatima Rocha wanted to make a change in her life and sacrificed so much to do so

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Fatima Rocha became an International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) pro in the figure division in 2022.

She's originally from San Luis Rio, Colorado, but now lives in Yuma and is a business owner.

Fatima was 200 lbs and decided to make a life change approximately 6-7 years ago by getting into bodybuilding.

Her significant other Noel Chavez is also her trainer.

Chavez has been working with her for the past three years and it's all paying off.

She is the first woman in Yuma, Ariz. to become an IFBB Pro in the Figure Division and is the first and only Mexican female to obtain this high level of achievement as an athlete in San Luis Rio Colorado and Yuma, according to the director from the bodybuilding committee in San Luis, Rio, Colorado.

Rocha says after getting into bodybuilding, her overall health and energy level improved.

"I’m happier and my physical appearance changed, which I feel very proud of," says Rocha.

Rocha says she's blessed to have Chavez help her because he shares the same goals and that he is able to train with her.

"He looks over my health, meals, training, emotional support and as a woman he has pushed me to fulfill my accomplishments as a professional bodybuilder in the figure division," Rocha states.

And to Chavez, it's a dream of his to be her coach.

"You know, to be able to achieve this high level of becoming a pro and and it's a goal. It's a dream come true," Chavez says. "But as a partner, she's beautiful, you know. I see her as somebody that has accomplished a lot of things and I'm very proud of her. I love her."

Rocha says her accomplishments as an athlete is to break that barrier of insecurities and go beyond herself.

"Sacrificing time away from my family. It’s a lot of hours invested in the gym working out, doing cardio, posing routines and stay disciplined all the time," describes Rocha. "The last week's you feel very tired and stressed, not being able to eat what you want because of your strict diet, but it’s also very satisfying knowing that your time to shine is almost here."

The requirement to win in the figure division are very complex.

"The requirements are harmonization between upper and lower body, muscle definition, posing routine, muscle tone, healthy appearance. This division is usually represented with thick shoulders, big lats, small waist, quads with same proportions as the upper body, giving a X shape look," explains Rocha.

She says it means a lot to represent not only the Hispanic community, but also girls and women throughout the Desert Southwest.

"One of my dreams was able to represent and help my community. I hope that other women or young girls that are going through something hard take this as inspiration and do something amazing with It. I see a lot people with depression, drugs, family issues, insecurities, etc," says Rocha. "If you really put your mind into it and surround yourself with goodness it could be possible. I thank God for always staying by my side and pointing me in the right direction."

Rocha competed in San Antonio, TX on September 23-24 at the San Antonio Pro Show obtaining a 2nd place in Master Pro Figure 40+ and 8th place in the Open Figure Division against 27 athletes from around the world such as Brazil, Canada, U.S., Australia, UK, and Italy.

As for what's next for Rocha, she says they are back on schedule and getting ready for the next competition which is October 21st in Tampa Bay, Fl.