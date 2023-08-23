Skip to Content
Local 19-year-old pro boxer remains undefeated

today at 6:13 PM
Published 7:02 PM

Erick Gutierrez continues to represent the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Erick Gutierrez, 19-year-old pro boxer from Yuma spoke with 13 On Your Side before his fourth match on Saturday about how he was preparing. He said he was ready and it showed.

Gutierrez fought in San Luis, Mexico against Antonio Barrera on August 19 in the flyweight 112 division. 

Gutierrez went into the match undefeated at 3-0. 

He says he felt good going in and knew he really wanted to win the fight by knockout or a stoppage. 

Gutierrez said there were no challenges for him in this match. 

He came out dominating and did just what he hoped for.

Gutierrez won the match by technical knockout in the second round. He remains undefeated, now at 4-0.

His next match will be on September 16th in Glendale, Arizona, which will be a rematch against 32-year-old Johnny Gunnz who Gutierrez previously beat by unanimous decision.  

