Gutierrez stays perfect with unanimous decision

SAN LUIS, Mexico ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - 18 year old Erick Gutierrez won his third professional boxing match over the weekend in San Luis, Mexico. Gutierrez defeated Johan Parra from Nuevo Leon by unanimous decision on Saturday night. gutierrez dropped Parra three times during the match. Gutierrez is coached by Gary Diaz and fights out of the Yuma Fight Academy.

