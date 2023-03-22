Imperial Valley College breaks ground on athletic concessions, bathrooms and lighting

Ribbon cutting followed by softball game to celebrate another ground breaking day at IVC

IMPERIAL, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday afternoon marked yet another special day at Imperial Valley College, celebrating another ground breaking event.

The college broke ground on the Sports Field Restroom and Concession, Sport Field Westside Lighting, and BorderLink Antenna Project. The ceremony took place on the IVC softball field, followed by a softball game between IVC and Mesa College.

The $6.9 million collaborative effort project is funded by categorical funding - bringing together IVC Athletics, POST (The Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training), and Information Technology.

The project was approved by the IVC Board of Trustees after taking motion in August 2018 - coming to fruition this March in a meaningful way.

“This new facility is not just a building, it's a symbol of our commitment to growth, progress and student success in and out of the classroom. We're investing in our students, in our future and the communities we serve,” said IVC Superintendent/President Dr. Lennor Johnson during the groundbreaking. “As we turn the first shovels of dirt, we're laying the foundation for a brighter future. A future where our students can achieve even greater success, and where future IVC athletes would consider IVC to be their first choice, not only in their education, but in their athletic ambitions."

This project is just the next step towards several renovations happening at the college that is celebrating its 60th anniversary year.

Just last month, the college broke ground on new tennis courts - expected to be opened in the fall of 2023.