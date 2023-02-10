AIA Girls soccer playoffs: Gila Ridge vs. Marana

YUMA, Az. (KYMA, KECY) – Gila Ridge girls soccer making the short trip over to AWC for their play-in match against Marana.

Early on the Hawks on the attack as Annalyce Romero pushes the ball towards the goal and just misses forward Addison Duke out for the goal kick.

Marana on the attack as they get the friendly bounce over the hawks defender but goalkeeper Dakota House is johnny on the spot, blocking golden opportunity for the Tigers.

On the other end, a free kick just outside of the box goes over the net for Millanie Vega but the Hawks would not be deterred… even after another strong attack by the Tigers.

The Hawks were finally able to find the back of the net in the 28th minute with a strike by sophomore Chayton Barron.

Marana would equalize in the second half as this would go into penalties with Gila Ridge winning 4-1 surviving their play-in.