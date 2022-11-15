Skip to Content
Surf Girls ride winning wave to Binational championship

Yuma youth soccer team finished undefeated in first tournament of the year

CALEXICO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On the weekend of November 5th and 6th, the Yuma Surf Girls competed in the Binational Soccer Tournament in Calexico and won their age group. The team is made of 9, 10 and 11 year olds that began training in July. The Calexico Binational Cup was their very first tournament and they brought home the hardware. YSG played a total of four games, shutting out all opponents while scoring a total of 21 goals.

Team members include...

Isabella Arriola
Kendra Cortazar
Galilea Lizarraga
Karen Ramirez Borquez
Angela Infante
Mia Moreno
Azalea Saavedra
Aerial Reyes
Vanessa Garcia
Anthony Bedoy - SUB
Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

