Surf Girls ride winning wave to Binational championship

CALEXICO, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On the weekend of November 5th and 6th, the Yuma Surf Girls competed in the Binational Soccer Tournament in Calexico and won their age group. The team is made of 9, 10 and 11 year olds that began training in July. The Calexico Binational Cup was their very first tournament and they brought home the hardware. YSG played a total of four games, shutting out all opponents while scoring a total of 21 goals.

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.