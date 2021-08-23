Tough loss in the Octagon for Yuma native

Local Sports

Kelvin Gastelum loses 2nd consecutive bout

LAS VEGAS, Nevada., (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma native and Ultimate Fighting Championship Contender Kelvin Gastelum took a tough 5 round decision loss to Jared Cannonier this past Saturday night at UFC Vegas 34.

Gastelum gave the "Killa Gorilla" all that he could handle throughout the bout, playing the aggressor all 5 rounds, despite suffering 2 brief knockdowns.

This is the 2nd straight loss for the Cibola graduate, who had previously been defeated by Robert Whittaker in a 5 round decision.

The loss will likely knock Gastelum out of the top 10 tier in the middleweight division.

The 29 year old has now lost 5 of his last 6 fights.