The carnival returns

Local Sports

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Are you ready for some prep football?

For the 1st time since 2019, the Imperial Valley prep football season is set to kick off next Friday night.

But another valley staple for this time of year also returns after the same layoff time.

This time around, the Southwest Eagles played host in the annual Imperial Valley prep football preseason scrimmage event.

This 4-team scrimmage also featured the Central Spartans, Calexico Bulldogs and the Palo Verde Yellow Jackets out of Blythe.

This scrimmage proved lively, as all 4 participating programs got a lot of good playing experience going into the start of the regular season next week.