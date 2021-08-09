Gomez taking down the competition

Local Sports

Brawley wrestler Savannah Gomez recently won the national championship in Fargo, North Dakota.

BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Curiosity got the best of Savannah Gomez at a young age.

"My brother wrestled so I always went to his practices and matches," Gomez said. "It looked like a challenge and not many girls were doing it."

Gomez would take the challenge head on and five years later, she's ranked as one of the top female wrestlers in the country in the 138 weight class.

"I want to see how far I can go," Gomez said. "I'd like to make it to the olympics."

The next Olympic Games are in Paris, France, in 2024. That's the goal Gomez has set for herself and her hard work and determination have her set on the national stage.

"The win in Fargo was a major accomplishment which carries with it a lot of respect," Brother and coach Damien Gomez said. "Savannah is now considered one of the top female wrestlers in the nation in the 138 pound weight class."

What makes Savannah so special on the mat?

"Usually when wrestlers go out they are only specialized in one thing," Damien said. "Savannah has been in multiple sports including judo and boxing, it's helped her so much. In one tournament she'll throw everyone and in another one she'll take everyone down."

Up next for Savannah is the 2021 Flowrestling Who's Number One Tournament in Dallas, Texas on September 17th and 18th.

"I think it's so crazy," Savannah said. "I remember years ago, seeing people on Who's Number One , where I'm going. Knowing that I'm going there now is just mind blowing to me."