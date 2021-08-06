Amon verbally commits to Musketeers

Local Sports

Yuma Heat and Cibola swimmer Emma Amon to receive athletic and academic scholarships to Xavier University

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - This summer Emma Amon became the USA swimming long course state champion in the 100 breast stroke with her club team the Yuma Heat. It was the first time Emma ever won at the state level. Amon also took second place in the 200 individual medley. Besides swimming year round for her club team, Emma also swims for Cibola High School and she'll be a senior starting this fall. To swim collegiately has always been a goal for Amon. Now, she'll be swimming for a Division I program.

"Over this summer, me and my dad went to go visit a couple schools and when we visited Xavier I was like, yeah, I like this school a lot," Amon said. "I just had a good feeling about it, I met the coaches and some of the team and they were super cool."

Amon will receive an athletic and academic scholarship when she heads to Xavier University in the fall of 2022.

"I verbally committed a few weeks ago and will sign my National Letter of Intent in November," Amon said. "I plan to major in nursing."

In the meantime, Amon will continue to swim for the Yuma Heat and Cibola High School. We wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.