July 23, 2021 11:42 PM
Published 11:28 PM

Juarez the latest local weapon to join AWC softball

San Luis outfielder Annette Juarez signs her LOI to play softball for Arizona Western

SAN LUIS, Ariz ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - San Luis outfielder Annette Juarez will be prowling the outfield of Charlie Dine Field on the campus of Arizona Western Community College. Juarez, an outfielder who also pitched for the Sidewinders in her four year varsity career at San Luis, signed her Letter of Intent to play softball for the Lady Matadors on July 15th.

"We're so proud of her," Annette's father, Ivan Juarez said.

Annette has worked hard both on the softball diamond and in the classroom. Besides playing for the high school softball team, she also played travel softball. On top of that, she completed her CNA Program in high school and plans to major in nursing.

"Proud coach here," SouthWest 18U fastpitch coach Ernie Moreno said.

Annette will trade her black and green jersey with the #1 for Matador red and the #7. We look forward to seeing her back in action, early next year.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

