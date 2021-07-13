Phoenix Suns gaining support at state Capitol

Local Sports

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Tuesday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey unveiled a 30 foot banner supporting the Phoenix Suns basketball team as they compete in the 2021 NBA Finals. It's the Suns' third trip to the Finals in 53 years.

The colorful banner now hangs from the Arizona State Capitol Executive Tower and will stay there until the end of the Finals. It can be seen from the east side of the Capitol complex from downtown Phoenix.

“Arizona is fired up and rooting for the Suns this week as they compete in the NBA Finals,” Governor Ducey said in a press release. “The Phoenix Suns have assembled one of their strongest lineups in recent memory and have an incredible record going into these final games. All of Arizona is behind them and with this banner, we’re showing our support here at the State Capitol. Let’s go Suns!”

The Governor also announced the Capitol dome will be lit in the Phoenix Suns team colors of purple and orange beginning tonight at sundown. This is the first time the Phoenix Suns have made it to the NBA Finals since 1993. The press release also states that this year's Finals games between the Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have set 20-year TV viewership records in the Phoenix area, according to the NBA.