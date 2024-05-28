Skip to Content
Imperial softball moving on to state semifinals

Published 11:36 PM

Imperial shuts out JW North in their state playoff opener at home.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Jayden Rutledge tossed seven scoreless innings to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 7-0 victory over the JW North Huskies in the first round of CIF Division III state playoffs at Abdul Mohamed Field on Tuesday.

No. 3 Imperial advances to the state semifinals for the second straight season. No. 6 JW North is eliminated. This is also the second year in a row the Tigers have defeated the Huskies in this same playoff round.

Maddie Magdelano drove in Mirella Barron to open scoring in the second inning, the first of two runs for the Tigers in the second. Imperial would never look back adding two more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

On Thursday, Imperial will travel to face No. 2 Steele Canyon in the state semifinals.

