Imperial baseball advances to CIF Championship game

Published 11:26 PM

Imperial baseball takes down Monte Vista to punch ticket to the CIF championship game.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Tigers defeated the Monte Vista Monarchs 6-4 in the CIF San Diego Section Division IV semifinals.

Imperial advances to the championship game for the first time in four seasons.

Imperial led 6-0 going into the bottom of the 5th inning. In the bottom of the 5th, Monte Vista scored four runs. However, Angel Barron was able to lock things down for the Tigers on the mound to lead the them to the 6-4 victory.

On Saturday, Imperial will face University City.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

