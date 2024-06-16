Ohio representative on terrorist threats to the US, Intelligence Committee and Trump’s visit to Capitol Hill

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Representative Mike Turner (R-Ohio) spoke with Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan Sunday about terrorist threats to the United States.

Turner said, "We are at the highest level of a possible terrorist threat that the administration's policies have absolutely, you know, directly related to threats to Americans. These are no longer speculative, no longer hypothetical."

During the interview, Brennan and Turner talked about adding two new members to the Intelligence Committee (IC), Congressmen Scott Perry (R-PA) and Dr. Ronny Jackson (D-TX), "reportedly at the behest" of former President Donald Trump.

However, one of the members, Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), said Perry was a "threat to intelligence oversight" adding that "he will be on the very committee that oversees the FBI while he is directly under investigation by this very agency."

When asked if that is a "disqualifying conflict of interest," Turner said:

"I think what's very important here is that the speaker makes this appointment and then what he's done since. [House Speaker Mike Johnson] has absolutely committed himself to these two individuals, following the rules, not only the laws, both of them have military experience, both of them have had access to classified information before and there's been no reports of any incidences of their...mishandling of classified information. The speaker has met with our committee, Republican members, he has spoken directly to Jim Himes. We've had a meeting with Mr. Perry, myself and the speaker, where all of these assurances have been made. But the Speaker has said this that he's going to continue to monitor the situation if there's any indication of anything improper happening, that he will intervene. And I believe the Speaker will assert leadership here."

Turner then talked about Trump's visit to Capitol Hill this past week, to which Brennan asked if Congressman Matt Gaetz's claims that the former president said "Ukrainians are never gonna be there for us" andwas trashing the Ukraine aid bill to Speaker Johnson's face, which Gaetz said was "so epic," were true, and Turner said:

"I don't believe [he] did that. I was certainly present. He did raise issues of how the Ukraine issue is being handled. I think there's certainly enough criticism to go around the Ukrainians not being given the authority to use weapons inside Russia to hit targets that are hitting them. But I think, overall, what was important is it that Trump was very focused on what his issues were as to why he was seeking the presidency and the changes in policies and the Biden administration. Border was an issue. Energy was an issue. The economy, China and inflation were an issue. All ones where he had real, concrete things that the Biden administration did to reverse his policies that have resulted in negative consequences for a country that he intends to reverse back."

To watch more of Brennan's interview with Turner, click here.