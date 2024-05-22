Imperial baseball gears up for win or go home matchup against Monte Vista

After their 15 game win-streak was snapped with a loss on Tuesday, the Tigers are hoping to punch their ticket to a CIF San Diego Section final

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Its been quite some time since Imperial Baseball (23-7) has had to play coming off of a loss.

However, the Tigers will find themselves in that position on Thursday, with their season on the line, when they face Monte Vista (21-10-1).

Imperial lost their last game to the Monarchs 11-3 on Tuesday, May 21, snapping a 15-game win-streak that started back on March 25.

Tigers head coach Javier Ramos says it was mainly some miscues, including three errors, that cost his team on Tuesday.

"We just ran into some unfortunate miscues on the defensive side, and also on the offensive side on the base paths," Ramos said.

A win on Thursday would advance Imperial into the Division IV final at UC San Diego on Saturday May 25.

The Tigers will turn to their ace, Junior pitcher Carter Tucker, to lead the way in his start on Thursday.

Tucker is having his best season yet, with a record of 5-0 and a 1.38 ERA so far this season.

"He's been our competitor the whole year, we're expecting him to do the same and give us an opportunity to pull out with a victory," Ramos said.