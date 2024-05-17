Three Gila Ridge athletes announce commitment to next level

A cheerleader, volleyball, and soccer stars all reveal where they'll be taking their academic and athletic careers next

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another group of Gila Ridge Hawks revealed where they'll be taking their talents to next on Friday.

The school held a ceremony for all to sign their letters of intent in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches.

Cheerleader Makayla Mueller confirmed she'll be heading to Grand Canyon University in the fall after making the cheer squad back in April.

Mueller will be studying entrepreneurship with hopes of opening up businesses in Phoenix.

Volleyball star Jayce Ducharme signed on to play for Park University in Gilbert, Ariz.

Ducharme plans to major in criminal justice with hopes of becoming a crime scene investigator.

Four-year varsity soccer player Piper Liska officially signed on to play for Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Miss.

Liska will be majoring in pre-pharmacy while at school.

Congratulations to all athletes who signed, we're wishing you nothing but the best going forward.