Brawley’s Ceballos and Camillo sign to play college football

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley has a proud history of producing talented football player and on Thursday two Wildcats carried on that tradition by signing their letters of intent to continue onto the collegiate level.

Abraham Ceballos signed his letter of intent to continue his football and academic careers at George Fox University in Oregon.

Ceballos had to wait his turn behind older wildcats for a few years, but when he got his chance he flourished for the Wildcat defense picking off two passes and deflecting 11.

"I waited three years from my sophomore year this up until now, Ceballos said. "Seeing all these seniors sign year after year. And finally I get my moment. It's it's awesome. George Fox was the decision I made because there isn't too many schools that gave me the opportunity to play football, continue playing football and study civil engineering."

Chris camillo signed with Willamette University, also in Oregon. Camillo was a four year varsity player for the Wildcats and this year he led the team with 77 tackles. Camillo now heads to the college level where he will once again share the field with his older brother Daniel.

"I was just on FaceTime with [Daniel] during lunch," Camillo said. "He's actually coming over to Willamette with me to play ball. So he's transferring over.I know that's going to be the greatest experience I could ever imagine, because he played ball through high school together. So for him to come over and play college ball together is going to be something special."

Ceballos will be studying civil engineering. Camillo will study business.