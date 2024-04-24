High school football combine held in Yuma

Carver Park was the location for over 20 different athletes earning offers to play at the collegiate level

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A high school football combine was held with R&R Athletics, getting over 20 college offers to athletes from around the area.

It all went down at Carver Park in Yuma.

San Pasqual head coach and owner of R&R Athletics, Miguel Rivas hosted the event.

Players from all high school teams in the Yuma area, along with some from Brawley participated.

Other athletes coming as far as North Carolina just to get their talents seen.

Coaches from programs across the junior college to as high as the division two level were in attendance.

Congrats to all the athletes who received offers.