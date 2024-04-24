Yuma Catholic's Trenton Blomquist signs with Embry-Riddle wrestling.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic's Trenton Blomquist has been one of the most dominant wrestlers in the state of Arizona and now he has signed to continue his wrestling and academic career at Embry-Riddle University in Prescott, Arizona.

"It felt great," Blomquist said. "Just having the opportunity to go to such a prestigious college, for education and, just being able to wrestle at the next level is big for me."

This season, Blomquist went a perfect 52-0 on his way to his second state championship. He recently won a national title in Virginia Beach. Blomquist hopes to continue that dominance on the mats at the collegiate level and is excited to study cyber security and intellegence.

"I'm going to have great training partners," He said. "I'll be able to just, be able to graduate with such a great degree, make great money when I leave and, you know, just leave a legacy there, like I left here at YC."