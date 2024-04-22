Kofa baseball beats Youngker in must win

Kofa baseball keeps playoff hopes alive with win over Youngker.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Ernesto Hernandez struck out three batters and only gave up one run in seven innings pitched to lead the Kofa Kings to a 2-1 victory over the Youngker Roughriders on Monday.

Kofa moves to 13-5. The Kings came in as the 23rd ranked team in 5A, the top 24 will play in the postseason.

Youngker led 1-0 going into the bottom of the 5th. In that inning, the Kings got back to back doubles from Fabian Burgos and Jose Castro to tie the game. Then Ryan Rosas hit and RBI triple to give the Kings the 2-1 lead.

"It's huge," Rosas said. "Just to give like our seniors like another chance for a game like that's a that's a big deal. Like some of these guys aren't going ain't going to play. we don't give up. You know, we're relentless. Like like our motto reps, relentless. Just trying to get better day in, day out. "

"It means everything," Hernandez said. "Having a coach have faith in me and my teammates on the field just it's awesome. I had a lot of off speed. The next in the fastball curveball. And then having the confidence to put the ball down the middle and hang out in defense had my back."

The playoff brackets will be released tomorrow.