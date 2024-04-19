Brawley’s Zendejas signs with Dominican

Jazzlyn Zendejas signs to play volleyball at Dominican University.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley's Jazzlyn Zendejas signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and volleyball career at Dominican University in San Rafael, California.

"I'm super excited," Zendejas said. "This has always been a dream of mine. I've worked really hard for this accomplishment. and I'm really grateful for all the support I've got gotten throughout this whole journey. I really fell in love with the school, the academics athletic program, and I love the coaches."

Zendejas gained recruiting exposure through her use of social media.

"I actually started my own Instagram account, and, I uploaded highlights," She said. "I would follow coaches, recruits and like their Instagram posts and stuff like that, and they'll open your page. And that's how I got recruited and they DMed me."

Zendejas will be studying kinesiology.