Brawley beats Southwest to level the season series between the two schools.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Sergio Garcia had three hits to lead Brawley Wildcats to a 6-4 victory over the Southwest Eagles at Ed West Memorial Field on Tuesday.

Brawley moves to 12-5-2. Southwest falls to 15-6.

This brings the season series between the two 1-1. Last week Southwest came out on top.

They will face off again on Friday.