The Criminals dominate the Titans at home to make it eight wins in a row.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Criminals defeated the Thunderbird Titans 14-4 at Curley Culp Memorial Stadium on Monday.

Yuma has now won eight games in a row and move to 9-4 on the season. Thunderbird falls to 6-7.

Yuma got off to a fast start, piling six runs on in the first inning. The Criminals would never let that lead go.

On Wednesday, Yuma will host Kofa.