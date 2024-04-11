Brawley baseball wins on Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

Brawley baseball Central after local law enforcement was honored before the game.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Tate Preece had two hits to lead the Brawley Wildcats to a 5-2 victory over the Central Spartans at Ed West Memorial Field on Law Appreciation Night on Wednesday.

Brawley moves to 11-4-2. Central falls to 6-9-1.

Before the game, local law enforcement were honored by throwing out the first pitch. In the bottom of the first, Tanner Currier scored off a sac fly to give Brawley the 1-0. Central would take the lead in the second, when Angel Solano scored on a passed ball. Brawley would regain the lead, when Currier laid down a bunt to drive in Matt Gutierrez and make it 3-2. The Wildcats would tack on a few more and take it 5-2.

On Friday, Brawley will play at Southwest. Central will host Imperial.