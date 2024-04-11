Skip to Content
Brawley baseball wins on Law Enforcement Appreciation Night

Brawley baseball Central after local law enforcement was honored before the game.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Tate Preece had two hits to lead the Brawley Wildcats to a 5-2 victory over the Central Spartans at Ed West Memorial Field on Law Appreciation Night on Wednesday.

Brawley moves to 11-4-2. Central falls to 6-9-1.

Before the game, local law enforcement were honored by throwing out the first pitch. In the bottom of the first, Tanner Currier scored off a sac fly to give Brawley the 1-0. Central would take the lead in the second, when Angel Solano scored on a passed ball. Brawley would regain the lead, when Currier laid down a bunt to drive in Matt Gutierrez and make it 3-2. The Wildcats would tack on a few more and take it 5-2.

On Friday, Brawley will play at Southwest. Central will host Imperial.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

