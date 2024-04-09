Blomquist wins national championship

Yuma Catholic's Trenton Blomquist wins a national wrestling championship in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virg. (KYMA, KECY) - After going undefeated and winning the Arizona state title, Trenton Blomquist is now a national champion.

This past weekend, Blomquist won the NHSCA senior national championship at 182 pounds in Virginia Beach. He won with a 3-2 decision over an undefeated two-time state champ from Georgia.

Also from Yuma Catholic, Khyla Lipumano became an All-American coming in 8th place in the girls 100 pound division.