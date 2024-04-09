Skip to Content
Blomquist wins national championship

Published 11:15 PM

Yuma Catholic's Trenton Blomquist wins a national wrestling championship in Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virg. (KYMA, KECY) - After going undefeated and winning the Arizona state title, Trenton Blomquist is now a national champion.

This past weekend, Blomquist won the NHSCA senior national championship at 182 pounds in Virginia Beach. He won with a 3-2 decision over an undefeated two-time state champ from Georgia. 

Also from Yuma Catholic, Khyla Lipumano became an All-American coming in 8th place in the girls 100 pound division. 

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

