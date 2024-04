Caleb Rosado pitches seven scoreless innings as Gila Ridge baseball takes down Cibola.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Caleb Rosado pitched seven scoreless innings to lead the Gila Ridge Hawks to a 6-0 victory over the Cibola Raiders on Tuesday.

No. 37 Gila Ridge moves to 3-9. No. 20 Cibola falls to 7-6.

The two squads will play again on Wednesday.