Blomquist wins second state title

Trenton Blomquist wins his second straight wrestling state championship.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic's Trenton Blomquist is one of the most dominant wrestlers in the state of Arizona. For the second straight year, Blomquist has been crowned the Arizona state champion in the 190 pound weight class.

“That was pretty, pretty big for me," Blomquist said. "And I mean, it was another, another stepping stone to where I'm trying to get, which is to wrestle in college.”

After winning a state title last year, Blomquist found motivation to keep grinding by wrestling on the national stage against some of the best from around the country.

"Going to these bigger tournaments, you really see how good you are," Blomquist said. "So going to Virginia Beach last year, going, wanting to that, that really sucks. So I knew I had a lot to improve on.”

"He got a big eye opener, like, I'm the best in Arizona, but there's a big world out there outside of Arizona,” Yuma Catholic head coach Jeff Welsing said.

All of that hard work paid of, as Blomquist went a perfect 52-0 in his senior season.

"I'm glad I did that," Blomquist said. "But there was not really anything kind of in my way to stop me from being undefeated. I went out and pinned everybody but two kids and two kids. I did not pin were by tech fall.”

"The other guy really didn't have a chance," Welsing said. "There was no chance.In the state finals match before the match, 'He's like, I'll see you in 30 seconds.' And it was like 38 seconds in state championships. I mean, that's pretty remarkable. I mean, people would say that it's cocky, but it's not cocky. It's just being confident.”

Blomquist recently came in fourth place at a national wrestling event in Iowa. He currently has numerous colleges looking to secure his signature.