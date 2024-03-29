Imperial’s soccer player Paulo Lizarde signs with university in England

Lizarde shoots and he scores! His goals are taking him to Europe to fulfill his desire

IMPERIAL, Calif. - (KYMA, KECY) A dream come true for varsity soccer captain Paulo Lizarde from Imperial High School.

Lizarde is taking his talent to the next level in England at the University of Central Lancashire.

"As a little kid even till this day, I've always wanted to play in England. So getting the chance to go over there and going to attend school to play over there is just insane," says Lizarde.

He says his travel team played in a tournament two years ago in Las Vegas and that's when Lizarde was put on England's radar.

Lizarde then had meetings with coaches and the rest was history.

He says when he visited the campus and team, he knew it was meant to be.

"England because I believe it's like the berth of soccer. Over in Europe, soccer is the biggest sport if not the biggest sport," explains Lizarde. "So going over there, it was the summer of 2023. I was there for two weeks in July and it was just breathtaking, mind-blowing honestly. The training sessions, the games and just the life over there. The weather, everything about it."

He's been playing soccer for almost 15 years and says he's ready to take on this next challenge.

Lizarde is majoring in football studies and hopes to make it to the professional level.

He adds this all wouldn't be possible without the sacrifice of his family.

"They've supported me 100% of the way. They make the sacrifice of taking me to San Diego three times a week with games on the weekend. They're my number one supporters," says Lizarde.

He also thanks his coaches at Imperial for helping him grow as a player and person.

"I still have maybe mistakes during my games, you know it happens. But he's there picking me up at the same time and helping me as a player and individual," Lizarde continues.

He leaves for soccer camp in England at the end of June.

Congratulations and good luck Paulo.