Southwest baseball cruises in City Championship

Southwest baseball routs Central in the El Centro City Championship game.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southwest Eagles defeated the Central Spartans 16-2 at Hal Church Field in the El Centro City Championship game on Tuesday.

Southwest moves to 12-3. Central falls to 6-7-1.

The Eagles jumped on the Spartans quick scoring five runs in the first inning. The Southwest offense continued to light up the scoreboard all night long.

For Southwest, Johrden Niebla had three hits and two RBIs.

Chance Bermudez pitched five innings striking out two and giving up one earned run.

For Central, Yurel Ortero had two hits, including a triple, and scored one run.

Nico Viesca pitched 4.1 innings striking out two and gave up six earned runs.

Next week, Southwest will play Heritage in a tournament. Tomorrow, Central plays a double header against Holtville.