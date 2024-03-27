Skip to Content
High School Sports

Southwest baseball cruises in City Championship

By
Published 3:08 PM

Southwest baseball routs Central in the El Centro City Championship game.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Southwest Eagles defeated the Central Spartans 16-2 at Hal Church Field in the El Centro City Championship game on Tuesday.

Southwest moves to 12-3. Central falls to 6-7-1.

The Eagles jumped on the Spartans quick scoring five runs in the first inning. The Southwest offense continued to light up the scoreboard all night long.

For Southwest, Johrden Niebla had three hits and two RBIs.

Chance Bermudez pitched five innings striking out two and giving up one earned run.

For Central, Yurel Ortero had two hits, including a triple, and scored one run.

Nico Viesca pitched 4.1 innings striking out two and gave up six earned runs.

Next week, Southwest will play Heritage in a tournament. Tomorrow, Central plays a double header against Holtville.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content