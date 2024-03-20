Gila Ridge softball bests Cibola

Gila Ridge softball shuts down Cibola at home.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Taylor Rieschmann drove in two runs to lead the Gila Ridge Hawks to a 5-1 victory over the Cibola Lady Raiders on Wednesday.

Gila Ridge moves to 6-3. Cibola falls to 4-4.

For Gila Ridge, Malina Peterson struck out two and gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched.

Rieschmann went two for three with two RBIs and one home run.

Addison Duke and Payton Waymire each had two hits.

For Cibola, Stephanie Cortarzar struck out two and gave up five earned runs in seven innings pitched.

Sophia McCall had two hits and scored the lone Cibola run.

On Thursday, Gila Ridge hosts Gilbert. On Friday, Cibola plays at West Point.