Three Calexico Bulldogs sign with Cetys football

Luis Angelo Alcala, Leo Canchola, and Christian De La Luente sign with Cetys Universidad.

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Calexico's Luis Angelo Alcala, Leo Canchola, and Christian De La Fuente have committed to continue their academic and football careers at Cetys Universidad in Mexico.

SOT LUIS ANGELO ALCALA: " I'm the second person in my family that is going to college, is going to a university slash college. So to be able to still play football, be the sport that I love and like is like such a great opportunity, is such great environment"

SOT CHRISTIAN DE LA FUENTE: I've been very happy to keep playing with my friends since I was a kid. We had this goal to keep playing at college level

VO: THESE 3 PLAYERS HAVE EARNED THIS OPPORTUNITY THROUGH YEARS OF HARD WORK

SOT COACH SOLANO: As a coach, the biggest thing is having their kids go to college, right? And if they can play football at it, that's an extra bonus. And these kids, you know, they deserve this chance because they put a lot of hard work

VO: CETYS OFFERS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THE FORMER BULLDOGS BOTH ON AND OFF THE FIELD

SOT(CANCHOLA): I chose CETYS because the career that I want to do when renewable engineers and also because I go and see like the team, like the players and other stuff and I like it.

VO: THEIR TRANSITION TO COLLEGE WILL BE AIDED BY HAVING EACH OTHER.

SOT CHRISTIAN DE LA FUENTE: They're my best friends, and they. My family. We've been working hard since the moment i got here,

SOT ALCALA: Oh, it's going to be a great opportunity. Since I really have my friends and my teammates, I really know how it's going to be, especially where the chemistry we have together on the on the football field.

VO: BOTH THE CALEXICO AND CETYS PROGRAMS HOPE THEY CAN CONTINUE THIS RELATIONSHIP TO GIVE A PATHWAY FOR MORE STUDENT ATHLETES TO PLAY AT THE COLLEGIATE LEVEL IN THE FUTURE

SOT (SOLANO AND CERVANTES): point of this event is we want to build a pathway from Calexico to Cities University. And hopefully down the road we can have opened the doors for other schools to come to other high schools as well, to come into City University.