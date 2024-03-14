Three Central wrestlers sign with Westcliff

Santiago Pacheco, Jesus Bracamonte, and Diego Hernandez all sign with Westcliff wrestling.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Central's Santiago Pacheco, Jesus Bracamonte, and Diego Hernandez all signed their letters of intent continue their academic and wrestling career at Westcliff University in Irvine, California.

"This moment was surreal," Bracamonte said. "It honestly is like a dream come true. I I've only ever dreamt of this. It's. It says it's as good as a dream. It's as good as it's as good as they say it is."

"It was an amazing moment for me," Pacheco said. "I'm definitely going to remember this moment for the rest of my life, a lot of emotions. I didn't expect to go this far in wrestling."

"Accomplishing something that not a lot of valley kids get to do, that meant a lot to set the bar higher," Hernandez said.

The former Spartans are excited to be a part of the first season in Westcliff program history.

"Not only is it close to home, but it's their inaugural season," Bracamonte said. "I plan to make an impact on what the Westcliff name is made of. I would like to be the face of the wrestling program. I would like to be the first every team to even have done it."

Their transition to the collegiate level will be made easier by having each other.

"It feels like I am going somewhere with family," Hernandez said. "Those two have been with me through everything.

"It's like family," Bracamonte said. "It's like I'm never separated from them. It's like I continue horsing around with them. It's like my relationship still there and it's just going to get better"

These three wrestlers have left a major impact on Central wrestling and have paved the way for future Spartans.

"It's a great moment for our wrestling program, pretty much," Central head coach Bryan Sanchez said. "This is one of the things that us coaches dream about, and this is just going to bring up the bar and a level in our program."

Bracamonte and Pacheco will be studying business at Westcliff.