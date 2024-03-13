Skip to Content
High School Sports

Gila Ridge boys and girls tennis take down Cibola

By
Published 11:05 PM

Gila Ridge tennis dominant over Cibola on both boys and girls side.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge boys tennis defeated Cibola 8-1 on Thursday.

Gila Ridge moves to 6-1. Cibola falls to 2-6.

Cibola's Charly Carrazco and Brigham Holt took the number one doubles match, but Gila Ridge would take the remainder of the matches including Andrew Tams and Aeden Hudson taking the number 1 and 2 singles fight.

In the girls matchup Gila Ridge would come out on top once again over Cibola with a total score of 7-2. 

Sarah Emmons and faith Voorhies led the way for the Hawks by taking the number 1 and 2 singles matches.

Gila Ridge remains undefeated at 6-0 and Cibola drops to 3-5. 

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content