Gila Ridge boys and girls tennis take down Cibola

Gila Ridge tennis dominant over Cibola on both boys and girls side.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge boys tennis defeated Cibola 8-1 on Thursday.

Gila Ridge moves to 6-1. Cibola falls to 2-6.

Cibola's Charly Carrazco and Brigham Holt took the number one doubles match, but Gila Ridge would take the remainder of the matches including Andrew Tams and Aeden Hudson taking the number 1 and 2 singles fight.

In the girls matchup Gila Ridge would come out on top once again over Cibola with a total score of 7-2.

Sarah Emmons and faith Voorhies led the way for the Hawks by taking the number 1 and 2 singles matches.

Gila Ridge remains undefeated at 6-0 and Cibola drops to 3-5.