Gila Ridge boys and girls tennis take down Cibola
Gila Ridge tennis dominant over Cibola on both boys and girls side.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge boys tennis defeated Cibola 8-1 on Thursday.
Gila Ridge moves to 6-1. Cibola falls to 2-6.
Cibola's Charly Carrazco and Brigham Holt took the number one doubles match, but Gila Ridge would take the remainder of the matches including Andrew Tams and Aeden Hudson taking the number 1 and 2 singles fight.
In the girls matchup Gila Ridge would come out on top once again over Cibola with a total score of 7-2.
Sarah Emmons and faith Voorhies led the way for the Hawks by taking the number 1 and 2 singles matches.
Gila Ridge remains undefeated at 6-0 and Cibola drops to 3-5.