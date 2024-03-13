Camille Torres wins wrestling state title

Torres becomes first female state wrestling championship in Cibola history.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Camille Torres won the Arizona 120 pound girls state wrestling title, becoming the 28th state champion and the first female state champion in Cibola history.

it means a lot because I just want to set a goal for the rest of the girls here, and hopefully it inspires more girls to join wrestling next year. And hopefully we have a bigger team and hopefully I'm not the last out

VO: TORRES CREDITS MUCH OF HER SUCCESS TO THE EXTRA HOURS OF WORK SHE AND HER DAD PUT IN OUTSIDE OF PRACTICE

SOT: I go to practice from 6 to 730.Then after I drove my dad I like and he's always like, I have to do work. I have to do work around like that, just like 30 minutes drilling. And then we just get 30 minutes of drilling

00;00;33;23 - 00;00;38;15Unknownnow he pushes me, and if it wasn't for him, I would never be where I am right now.

VO: TORRES IS JUST A FRESHMAN AND SHE HAS HER EYES SET ON EVEN GRESATER HEIGHTS INCLUDING BECOMING A NATIONAL CHAMPION AND WRESTLING ON THE INTERNATIONAL LEVEL.