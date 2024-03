Gila Ridge wins back to back games for the first time this season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Sahara Morales hit two home runs to lead the Gila Ridge Hawks to a 19-2 victory over the Yuma Criminals on Tuesday.

Gila Ridge moves to 4-3. Yuma falls to 2-0.

The Hawks have now won two in a row for the first time this season.

On Thursday, Gila Ridge starts playing in a tournament. On Friday, Yuma plays at San Luis.