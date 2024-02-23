Yuma Catholic boys basketball falls once again in the semifinals

Yuma Catholic falls to Gilbert Christian in the AIA 3A semifinals.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gilbert Christian Knights defeated the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 61-53 in the AIA 3A state semifinals on Friday.

Gilbert Christian advances to the 3A, where they will face Valley Christian. Yuma Catholic's season ends in the semifinals for the second straight season.

Gilbert Christian led by 10 at halftime, but Yuma Catholic rallied in the third quarter and led going into the fourth. However, after a few turnovers cost the Shamrocks in the final minute; allowing, the Knights to pull away with the victory.