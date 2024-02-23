Skip to Content
High School Sports

Yuma Catholic boys basketball falls once again in the semifinals

By
Published 10:55 PM

Yuma Catholic falls to Gilbert Christian in the AIA 3A semifinals.

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gilbert Christian Knights defeated the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks 61-53 in the AIA 3A state semifinals on Friday.

Gilbert Christian advances to the 3A, where they will face Valley Christian. Yuma Catholic's season ends in the semifinals for the second straight season.

Gilbert Christian led by 10 at halftime, but Yuma Catholic rallied in the third quarter and led going into the fourth. However, after a few turnovers cost the Shamrocks in the final minute; allowing, the Knights to pull away with the victory.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content