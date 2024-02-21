Skip to Content
High School Sports

Shamrock defensive standout Zarien Robinson commits to WNMU

By
Published 7:55 PM

Yuma Catholic defensive back signs college letter of intent with Western New Mexico University

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday, February 8th, Yuma Catholic senior Zarien Robinson signed his college letter of intent to continue his football journey with Western New Mexico University.

https://twitter.com/RobinsonZarien/status/1755751131987476871
"Western New Mexico, it's a good program over there," Robinson said. "The coaches, I had a good bond with the coaches. The city, not too big but it's a good city for school and football."

Robinson was a standout for the Shamrocks as a defensive back, helping lead Yuma Catholic to the AIA Class 4A state championship game.

Western New Mexico University is located in Silver City, New Mexico. Zarien plans to major in Business Management. Congrats Zarien, we wish you nothing but the best at the collegiate level.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports
arizona
prep football
Western New Mexico University
Yuma
Yuma Catholic
Yuma Catholic Shamrocks

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content