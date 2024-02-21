Shamrock defensive standout Zarien Robinson commits to WNMU

Yuma Catholic defensive back signs college letter of intent with Western New Mexico University

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Thursday, February 8th, Yuma Catholic senior Zarien Robinson signed his college letter of intent to continue his football journey with Western New Mexico University.

https://twitter.com/RobinsonZarien/status/1755751131987476871 "Western New Mexico, it's a good program over there," Robinson said. "The coaches, I had a good bond with the coaches. The city, not too big but it's a good city for school and football."

Robinson was a standout for the Shamrocks as a defensive back, helping lead Yuma Catholic to the AIA Class 4A state championship game.

Western New Mexico University is located in Silver City, New Mexico. Zarien plans to major in Business Management. Congrats Zarien, we wish you nothing but the best at the collegiate level.