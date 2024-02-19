Eight Yuma area wrestlers win state championships

Eight wrestler's from Yuma area high schools take home AIA state championships

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The AIA held their state wrestling championships over the weekend and eight Yuma area wrestlers won a state title.

Yuma Catholic finished second overall in Division IV. Trenton Blomquist took home the 190 pound state championship. Blomquist finished with a 54-0 record this season on his way to winning his second state title. Khel Lipumano won the boys 113 pound boys state championship. Kyla Lipumano won the girls 110 pound title.

Gila Ridge finished 12th overall in Division I. Kennedy Farrar won the division 1 girls 100 pound state title.

Cibola placed 13th in Division I. Camille Torres took home the girls 120 pound title.

Kofa came in second in Division II. Adrian Calleros was the boys 165 pound champion.

San Pasqual had two state champions. Elias Espinoza won the Division IV boys 285 pound championship. Jozie Shepard took the girls 152 pound title.

For full results visit: https://www.flowrestling.org/articles/12049564-2024-aia-arizona-high-school-state-wrestling-championship-results-brackets