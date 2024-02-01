Skip to Content
Yuma Catholic boys soccer crushes Horizon Prep in conference play-in

Yuma Catholic boys soccer beats Horizon Honors 7-0 in the pouring rain.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Catholic Shamrocks defeated the Horizon Honors Eagles 7-0 in the 3A conference play-in at Ricky Gwynn Stadium on Thursday.

The #10 seed Yuma Catholic moves on to the 3A state playoffs. #23 Horizon Honors is eliminated.

In this first half Yuma Catholic was dominant and led 4-0 with goals coming from Esteban Hernandez, Van Winburn, Adriel Casas, and Takeo Imai. The Shamrocks added three more in the second half to take the match 7-0.

Yuma Catholic will face the #7 seed in the state tournament.

