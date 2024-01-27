San Luis boys soccer beats Cibola in OT

San Luis boys soccer takes down Cibola in overtime.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Sidewinders defeated the Cibola Raiders 3-1 in overtime at Raider Field on Friday.

#3 San Luis moves to 10-0-1. #29 Cibola falls to 2-7.

At halftime, San Luis led 1-0. In the second half, Cibola's Marvin Carrillo scored one of the goals of the season to level the match. Normal time ended 1-1. In overtime, San Luis scored twice to win the match 3-1.

Next week, Cibola plays at Gila Ridge. Also next week, San Luis will host Gila Ridge.