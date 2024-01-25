Skip to Content
San Luis girls soccer finds second half winner over Cibola

Published 10:59 PM

San Luis girls soccer takes down Cibola 2-1.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis Sidewinders defeated the Cibola Lady Raiders 2-1 at Raider Field on Thursday.

San Luis moves to 3-6-1. Cibola falls to 1-7-1.

In the first half, Frida Castenada scored to give San Luis the 1-0. Right before the break, Lailah Solomon equalized for Cibola. However, in the second half San Luis found a winner to take the match 2-1.

Next Tuesday, Cibola plays at Gila Ridge. Next Thursday, San Luis will play at Gila Ridge.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11's Sports Director.

