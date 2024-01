The Lady Crims drop their fourth straight game with loss to Paradise Honors.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Paradise Honors Panthers defeated the Yuma Lady Criminals 59-20 at Bob McClendon Court on Tuesday.

Yuma falls to 5-9. Paradise Honors moves to 10-3.

This is Yuma's fourth straight loss. The Lady Criminals find themselves ranked 34th in the latest AIA 4A girls basketball rankings.

On Thursday, Yuma will play on the road at Moon Valley.