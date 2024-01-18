Cruz signs with Arizona

Delilah Cruz signs her letter of intent to continue her swimming career with Arizona.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Thursday, Brawley's Delilah Cruz signed her letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Arizona.

Cruz will be competing for the school's first of a kind para swimming team.

The team is a part of Arizona's adaptive athletics program, which is in its second year of existence.

Cruz, who suffers from cerebral palsy, hopes that her story will inspire others with disabilities to pursue their dreams.

"I think its a great opportunity for people with disablities to see that yeah, you can do this," she said. "Just because someone says that you are not normal, doesn't mean you are not normal. You have normal opportunities. You just need to take them. It happens, I just don't think it is documented all the time. So I am hoping it inspires people."

Cruz swims the 50m and 100m freestyle and will be coached by Laura Utsch at Arizona.

"I'm excited to see what my coach will say I need to improve on because obviously she works with kids with disabilities," Cruz said. "So, she brings a different view point. I'm excited to she what she says that will make me a better swimmer."

Cruz will be swimming her senior season for Brawley this spring.