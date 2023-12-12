Yuma boys basketball hangs on to beat Kofa.

The Criminals avenge last season's loss at the buzzer with a win on the road at Kofa.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Nick Amador hit seven three-pointers, to lead the Yuma Criminals to a 56-52 victory over the Kofa Kings at Rillos Gym on Tuesday.

Yuma moves to 5-0. Kofa falls to 3-2.

At halftime, Yuma led 27-25. Amador hit six threes in the third quarter, as the Criminals held on to win by two possessions.

For Yuma, Amador scored 25 points. Max Pacheco scored 16.

For Kofa, Calvin Barber scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds. Elijah Braveheart had 11 points with 13 rebounds.

On Friday, Yuma plays at Gila Ridge. On Thursday, Kofa plays at San Luis.