Semi-truck transporting hay rolls over in Foothills

Published 4:26 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A semi-truck transporting hay rolled over at around 7:30 a.m. Monday on an on-ramp by Fortuna Road.

Rural Metro says firefighters arrived and found the semi on its side on the I-8 eastbound on-ramp at Fortuna Road and South Frontage Road.

Upon arrival, crews found the semi on its side with hay bales scattered all over the road.

The driver says a problem with the power steering caused the accident.

No injuries were reported and no other cars were involved.

The on-ramp was shut down until the truck and debris were cleared.

